MORGAN, Ella Beatrice



Ella Beatrice Morgan, 91 yrs. of age, passed away peacefully on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022, with family by her side at Hospice of Dayton. The funeral service will be held on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022, 11:00 am at Maranatha Worship Center, 4501 Wolf Rd., Dayton, OH 45416, Bishop Truman L. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church beginning at 10:30 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

