MORMAN,



Christopher Joseph



32, of Loveland, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in his home after an 18-month battle with cancer. Born in Monterey, California, on June 29, 1990, to Joseph and Michelle (Walsh) Morman, Chris graduated from Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Ohio. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Dayton and worked as a design engineer for L3 Harris for seven years. Chris treasured time with family and friends, especially long walks with his wife, Shannon (Jagodinski) Morman, and their dog, Nala. He was a strong leader and lifelong learner, who never turned down a meal, loved reading, exercising, traveling, and playing and watching sports. Throughout his life, Chris exuded optimism and happiness, especially during life's most difficult challenges. Survivors, in addition to his parents and wife, include sisters, Alayna (Benjamin) Hall, Victoria (Andrew) Barenz and brother, Jacob Morman; niece and nephew, Cora Barenz and Isaac Hall, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Friday, November 25, at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, November 26, at St. Bernard Church with reception immediately following. Burial will be held at 12:30pm on Monday, November 28, in Ferncliff Cemetery. Per Chris's request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sarcoma Research Fund. Visit cincinnatichildrens.org/giving (select 'Donate Now' - check 'Dedicate my Donation' - type 'Chris Morman' - designate funds to 'Cancer Care and Research').

