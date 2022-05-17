dayton-daily-news logo
X

MORRIS, Bambina

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MORRIS, Bambina

Bambina Morris, age 97, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village. She was born August 24, 1924, in Atessa, Italy, the daughter of Andrea and Carmella Carosella. Bambina is survived by her daughter, Teresa (husband, Tim) Reeves; stepson, Tim (wife, Kendra) McCaffrey; two grandchildren, Kristiana (husband, Nathan) Grant, and Chris Reeves; a great-granddaughter,

Hannah Grant; and her brother, Antonio Carosella. She was preceded in death by her parents and a stepson, Patrick McCaffrey. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, May 17, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St.,

Middletown, OH 45044, with visitation from 10:00 am,

Tuesday until service time. Burial will be at the Woodside Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
2
KIRK, Clyde
3
KRAUS, Marvin
4
SEIKER, Vernon
5
SPROAT, Glenn
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top