MORRIS, Coy

MORRIS, Jr., Coy



Age 83, was born in Keokee, VA, on April 3rd, 1937, to Coy and Lilian Morris, Sr. He had 7 siblings, Phyllis, Tommy, Elaine, Brenda, Joanne, Alex and Greg. He married "the love of his life" Billie Jean Gates in 1955 and they were married for 64 years until she preceded him in death on June 4th of this year. Coy leaves behind his two sons, Dwight and Stu; his daughter, Kellye; daughter-in-law, Debbie; grandsons, Dustin and Dan; granddaughters, Nicole and Monica; great-grandsons, Trent, Brecken and Declan; great-granddaughters, Ada and Ellie Jean; and was preceded in death by his granddaughters, Abby and Emily. He loved to grow things and not only raised a garden every year, but also grew fruit trees, nut trees and grapevines from which he made wine. His happiest times were when he would grow and harvest while his wife Billie canned the fruits and vegetables and made jams and jellies. He also loved to give the extra produce to friends and family. Coy liked to hunt and fish earlier in his life, but once he retired, he became an avid golfer and made a lot of lasting friendships on the golf course. He donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine for educational and scientific purposes and a memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.

