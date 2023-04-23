Muhammad, Jihad

Imam Jihad Muhammad was a dear husband, father, brother, friend and community leader. He was born June 20, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio to Carl and Marie (Glenn) Hardy. Imam Muhammad returned to Allah (swt) on Friday, April 23, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by his closest friends and family. He departed this life on a Jummah Friday during the holy month of Ramadan, which is considered a great blessing for Muslims. Imam Jihad Muhammad is dearly missed by his family and friends. May Allah be pleased with Jihad and may Allah grant him the highest level in the hereafter  in Jannah al-Firdous, In Shaa Allah. "Surely we belong to Allah, and to Him we return"

