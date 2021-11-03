Nagle, Michael



NAGLE, Jr., Michael John





Michael John Nagle Jr., was born December 29, 1931, in Manchester, New Hampshire, and left this earth on 10/30/2021. He lived a wonderful life and was loved by all who knew him. He was a decorated Korean War Veteran,retired Captain of the Manchester, New Hampshire, Fire department for 27 years, and retired Chief of Security at Mercy Hospital Hamilton and Fairfield for 10 years. He is survived by his wife, Claire Boisvert Nagle, children Michael (Joan) Nagle of Liberty Township, David Nagle of Fairfield, Jane (Farron) Manley of Hillsboro, Donald Quimby of Los Angeles, David Quimby of Vancouver, and Christine (Larry Moore) Quimby of College Corner, Ohio. He deeply loved his 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Michael J. and Claire (McDerby) Nagle, daughter Edith Nagle, son William Nagle, great-grandson Robert "Cole" Gregory, brother John Nagle and sister Mary Esther Yelda. Visitation will be held between 6 PM and 8 PM on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Funeral services will begin at 10 AM, Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may leave condolences at