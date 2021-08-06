NAPIER, Sharon L.



Age 72 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday,



August 3, 2021, at home with her husband by her side.



Sharon was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Jessy and Pearl (George) Burress. She



retired from Appleton Paper Co., West Carrollton. Preceding her in death was her parents and sister Debbie Burress.



Sharon is survived by her



husband of 34 years, Glenn "Rick" Napier; daughters, Tammy L. and husband Tim E.



Roberts, and Angela M. Napier; sisters and brothers, Karen



Allen, Bev Burt, Tony Burress, and Larry Burress. Funeral



services will be Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Tim Baker officiating, Visitation will be



Sunday before the funeral from 12 noon-2 p.m. Graveside committal service will be Monday, August 9, 2021, at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg at 10 a.m.

