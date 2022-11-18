NEACE, Connie Sue



Connie Sue Neace, age 69, of Riverside, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, November 14th, 2022. She is preceded in death by her father French Neace, mother, Laura Neace, sisters Linda and Deborah and brother-in-law, Donald Lanham. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Lanham of New Carlisle, nephew, Robbie Neace (Carolyn) Huber Heights, nieces Madison, Angelica, great-nephews Jude and Seth Neace. She had previously attended Spaulding Road Church of God for 37 years where she had held many positions such as, Choir Director, Sunday School office worker, teacher, VBS Coordinator and Treasurer. She was currently attending Dryden Road Pentecostal Church. Connie was an employee of University of Dayton Since 2008 and a 1971 graduate of Patterson CO-OP. For the past several years she worked as a Senior Administrative Secretary in the university's School of Business Administration supporting both the L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and the Center for the Integration of Faith and Work. As part of the Center for the Integration of Faith and Work, Connie supported major events that brought business leaders together with UD students to discuss ethics and religion in business and how business leaders and businesses can support the common good. These events impacted every student in UD's School of Business. Connie was also deeply engaged in supporting the university's nationally ranked L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership located at The Hub powered by PNC Bank at the historic Dayton Arcade. Connie was instrumental in supporting the center's annual pitch competition that helps community and student entrepreneurs launch and grow their new ventures. Connie's work with Flyer Pitch has impacted several hundred community and student entrepreneurs over the past 8 years. She was also very involved in supporting the center's two primary initiatives, The Hub at the Arcade, and the Greater West Dayton Incubator. Connie was always willing to help her family and go the extra mile. She especially loved her nephew Robbie, niece Madison and her great-nephews Jude and Seth, she was their ConCon. She was famous for making her German chocolate cake, chocolate cake, peanut butter fudge and pumpkin rolls. She enjoyed canning green beans, tomatoes, and freezing corn. She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing and shopping. She also loved to travel when time allowed. She has many special close friends and she will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at Dryden Road Pentecostal Church, 3201 Dryden Rd. Moraine, OH 45439 on Sunday evening, November 20, 2022, from 4-8 PM. Funeral service will be held at the church on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11 AM with Pastors Bennie Sutherland, Larry Thomas and Daniel Kroger officiating. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery following the funeral. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Neace family.

