NEAL, Idotha "Bootsie"



Idotha Bootsie Neal, 68, transitioned peacefully Sunday,



January 24, 2021, at the



Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, OH, with her loving daughter Erica valiantly managing her care. Bootsie was born on September 9, 1952, in Newbern, AL, she grew up in Buffalo, NY. Bootsie later moved to Dayton, OH, where she resided for more than 47 years. She was a 1970 graduate of East High School, Buffalo, NY, she earned her Bachelor



Degree from Howard University, Washington, D.C. and her Master's Degree from the University of Dayton. Ms. Neal



began her career by working for the late C. J. Maclin. He urged her to run for a political office. In 1991 she was elected as the first African American female City of Dayton Commissioner where she served for 12 years. Ms. Neal served as



Director of Central State University, West Dayton Campus and also served as Director of Wright Dunbar, Inc. where she



retired in 2014. Idotha M. Neal was affectionately known by her family name "Bootsie". She was a faithful and devoted member of Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church where she served on numerous committees. Bootsie was a proud



member of The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Bootsie was preceded in death by both parents, Willie and Connie



Williams; sister Connie Jean Spentz and two brothers Frank Robinson and Eddie Robinson. Those left to cherish her



memory include Bootsie's loving and devoted daughter Erica and oh how she loved her mother! Her brother Jackie



Robinson (Elaine) and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, numerous friends and extended family, citizens of Dayton, OH, and her Mt. Enon Church family. We are thankful for the precious and fun memories of "Bootsie" and will truly, truly miss her! Services to celebrate the life of Idotha M. Bootsie Neal will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45402, Pastor Cory J. Pruitt



presiding. The services will be live streamed by connecting to Mt. Enon's Website. The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH.

