NECESSARY, Kenneth R.



Age 81 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was born the son of John Walter and Myrtle



(Blevins) Necessary on July 4, 1940, in Weeksbury, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Marie (Burke) Necessary of 62 years; children Tina (Chris) Fisher, Chad D. (Tammy) Necessary, and Amy (Heath) Davis; sisters Eula Dyer, and Charlene Burkitt; 6 grandchildren Rachel (Sonny) Windhorst, Phillip Allen Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Trevor Fisher, Caitlyn (Jason) Williams, and Lainey Pettigrew; 1 great-grandchild Blakely Williams; 4 honorary grandchildren Josh, Lucas, Jacob, and Rachel. Kenneth was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Kenneth was a member of The Church of Christ and served as a deacon for 25 years, and a elder for several years. He worked at Navistar for 33 years. Kenneth enjoyed being outside and had a green thumb, he was well known for his manicured yard where he tended to his flowers and ornamental trees. Friends may call on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio, from 5PM – 7PM. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 2 PM. Interment to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Moorefield TWP. Paramedics, Ohio's Hospice, and his nurses Teanda, Mary, & Kathy. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



