NEWMAN, Isabel Isabel Newman, 94, passed away August 17. She was born in Yellow Springs, December 4, 1925, to Lewis and Della Baber Adams, the fourth of six daughters. In 1945, Isabel married Cecil R. Newman of Spaldings, Clarendon, Jamaica, British West Indies. They had two daughters. A fourth-generation descendant of the Conway Colony, a group of freed slaves who were brought to Yellow Springs in 1862, Isabel was a member of The First Baptist Church that was founded by the Conway ancestors. She was a well-known member of her community and an active social justice advocate. After high school she trained at the Mergenthaler Linotype School in Brooklyn, New York, and operated printing presses at Antioch Publishing where she printed The Yellow Springs News. She supervised Antioch's fulfillment department for nearly forty years. Isabel was preceded in death by her husband Cecil; her parents, Lewis and Della Baber Adams; her sisters, Genevieve Rivers, Lois Edwards, Charlotte Jordan, Naomi McKee and Evelyn Hill. She is survived by her daughters, Lynda Newman of Laguna Niguel, California, Annette Valey of Springfield, Ohio, and granddaughter, Malika Carter of San Bruno, California, along with several nieces and nephews as well as many friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 11:00 am-12 noon at First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Funeral service will be private due to COVID-19. Rev. William Randolph, Pastor. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls- Freeman Funeral Home.

