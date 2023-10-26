Newton, Ramona V.



Ramona "Mona" Newton, age 70, fell asleep in death unexpectedly on September 26, 2023. She was born on December 1, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Chester and Elsie Finley. Ramona is preceded in death by her husband Julus Newton, son Ranon' Brock and brother Roy Miller. Although she was a woman of few words, she willingly shared her wisdom and knowledge with others. She was very witty and fun loving with a great sense of humor. She was an avid reader and loved music from all over the world! Ramona was a graduate of Roth High School, class of 1971. Ramona also went on to graduate from Wright State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. From there, Ramona became a Family Support Worker for Miami Valley Hospital where she visited families with newborns and supported them on their new journey as parents. She lived in the University Row neighborhood for decades and it was not uncommon to see her picking up trash to help keep the neighborhood clean. Ramona attended the Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Ramona leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Raquel Brock, 4 grandchildren, Dallas, Layla, Mariah and Levi; 2 brothers, Terry Miller and Chester Finley; 1 sister Rita Finley; spiritual sister, Henrietta Wiley, lifelong neighbors who became more like family, the Foreman's and a host of nieces, nephews and other family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11:00 am, visitation beginning at 10:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4101 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424. To leave a condolence message or view the live stream of the funeral service, go to NewcomerDayton.com.



