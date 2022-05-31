dayton-daily-news logo
NOLAN, DEWEY

NOLAN, Dewey L.

Dewey L. Nolan, age 89 of Dayton, OH, peacefully transitioned from earthly life to eternal life on Sun., May 22, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Wed., June 1, 2022, 11:00 am at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45402, Pastor Cory J. Pruitt, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Wednesday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.

