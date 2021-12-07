dayton-daily-news logo
NUNEMAKER, Donna

NUNEMAKER,

Donna Jean

Age 68, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Hamilton on March 23, 1953, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Phyllis (Horn) Pater. Donna retired from GE after 35 years of service as a material handler. She is survived by her son, Phillip Nunemaker; granddaughters, Karla and Kyrstin Nunemaker; siblings, Willie

(Didder) Pater, Sue (George) Needham, Larry "Junior" Pater, and Lynn Lunsford. Donna was also preceded in death by her husband, Philip D. Nunemaker and siblings, Midge Grubb, Jake Pater and Tari Steimel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 11-1pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm. Entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Assoc. Condolences may be left for the family at


