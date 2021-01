OFFICER, Helen Ann



Age 93, of Dayton, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Helen was a longtime member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles. Helen is survived by her three children, Christine (Tony) Distl, Shirley (Jim) DeWinter and Charles (Julie) Officer; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice Care, 7755 Paragon Road, Suite 106, Dayton, OH 45459 in Helen's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.