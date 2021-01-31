OLIVER, James Wesley



71, of Springfield, passed away January 27, 2021, in Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born September 12, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of John H. and Florence G. (Miller) Oliver. Jim graduated from Springfield South High School and lived in Springfield most of his life except while serving in the United States Air Force. He worked for and retired from the City of Springfield, Engineering Department. After his retirement he went back to work for the Clark County Mental Health Services, then worked for Clark County Waste Management and later for United Senior Services. Jim was an integral part of the Springfield Culture Fest serving as a member of the planning team and supervising the event. He loved cars, football, playing golf and woodworking. Music was an integral part of his life as he played his guitar and sang with the USS Jammers. Survivors include his wife, Teresa (Stetler-Clear) Oliver; a son, Jonathan (Heather Semelroth) Oliver of Dayton; a granddaughter, Coralie Oliver; a sister, Charlene (Earl) Culp of St. Paris; a brother, John (Lisa) Oliver of Springfield; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Oliver of Springfield. Visitation will be held in the Lighthouse Tabernacle, 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana, Ohio, Monday from 5:00PM until 8:00PM. Masks will be required. Private funeral services will be held for Jim's family. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

