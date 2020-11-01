ONEY, Rodney

ONEY, Lt., Rodney L. D.D.S.



Age 77, of Oxford, OH, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020.



Born on February 12, 1943, he was the son of the late Juanita and William Stanley Oney.



Husband of the late Hon. Patricia Oney; father of Patrick (Jamie) Oney; grandfather of Lucas, Colin, and Dylan Oney; brother of Shelia Oney.



In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his siblings Ralph Oney, Michael Oney, and Diane Brun.



Rodney proudly served with the Marine Corps in Vietnam. He ran a successful dentistry practice for more than twenty years. He and his wife, Patricia, celebrated fifty loving years together, forty of which were on their beloved farm outside of



Oxford, Ohio. Rodney loved his farm and enjoyed walking around the farm with Patricia and his dogs and sitting by the pond talking to his son Patrick while they listened to the Reds on the radio. Rodney adored his three grandsons and loved spending time with them and making them laugh. Whether it was talking about the old times, playing cards, hiking,



off-roading, or listening to bluegrass music, Rodney delighted in spending time with his brothers and sisters. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



All services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.



Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at



pittsburghcremation.com