ORNDORF, Ralph Edward



Of Montgomery, Texas, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Family will greet friends 2-3PM on Sunday, November 27 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral Services will be 3PM at the funeral home. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit



