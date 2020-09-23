OTTE, Brenda Kay "Boo" Brenda Kay Otte "Boo", age 66, passed away at Hospice of Butler and Warren County on September 18, 2020. She was born to William and Juanita Tyra on May 7, 1954, in Middletown, Ohio. Brenda was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and best friend. She retired in 2006 from Middletown Police, records department and later from Kroger in 2016. Brenda then became a loving caregiver to her parents. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Brenda loved hosting gatherings at her house, especially Friday Thanksgiving. She liked to travel and visit Hilton Head. Brenda was a member of the Reunion Committee for Madison Local Schools and attended Yankee Road First Church of God prior to becoming a full-time caregiver. She is survived by her mother, Juanita Tyra; sister-in-law, Beverly Tyra; nephews, Michael (Anna) Tyra, Bradley (Ashley) Tyra; great nieces and nephews, Hudson, Savannah, Alice, Beau Tyra; cousins, Pam (Steve) Roberts, Dera Cassidy, Joe (Jenny) Roberts, James (Jeana) Roberts, Katlyn Roberts, Jayden Roberts, Julia Roberts and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her father William Edward and brother Larry Edward. A visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Friday September 25, 2020, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Officiating the service will be her cousin, Rev. James Roberts. Burial to follow at Woodside Cemetery of Middletown, Ohio. Please leave online condolences for the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com



