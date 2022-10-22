OWENS, William Duane "Billy"



Age 75, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Wellsprings Retirement Center in Cincinnati. He was born in Hamilton on November 14, 1946, the son of Oscar and Ollie (Lovell) Owens. He was a 1964 graduate of Garfield High School and a veteran of the U.S. Marines Corp, serving during Vietnam. He married Dana Epperson in Hamilton on November 17, 1979. Billy worked as an Engineer for the railroad at CSX Transportation for 45 years, retiring in 2014. He had a passion for classic cars, CB radios and loved his job running a locomotive. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dana; five children, Mandy Harrison, Eric (Mandy) Petrel, GA (Raised by John and Donna Petrel), Brent Owens, Tyler (Donny) Delph, and Drew Owens; his sister, Sandy (Curt) Nichols; his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol Stephens and brother Gerald Owens. Funeral service will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington, Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11am, officiated by Keith Gebhart. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Compassus Hospice 4434 Carver Woods Dr. #115, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242.

