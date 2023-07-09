Palmer, Jean



Jean (Jeannie) Van Doren Palmer died Tuesday, July 4, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was 70. A lifelong resident of Hamilton, she graduated from Taft High School in 1971, worked at Bill Knapp's Restaurant for nine years, earned a Bachelor's in Fine Art and Master's in Art Education at Miami University (1985 and 1992), and taught art at St. Julie Billiart for two years and Badin High School for 18 years, heading the fine arts department for many of those years. She retired in 2017 to pursue her passions of travel, making art, and seeing concerts (during which time, she met Roger Daltrey of the Who). She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth (Conrad) Van Doren; her stepmother, Charlene (Lotz) Van Doren; and her dear friends, Ronnie Hymer, Linda Wimmers, and Robin Hoelle. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, John Palmer; her daughters, Jennifer Palmer-Lee (Noah) and Gillian Palmer (Quinn); and many relatives, friends, and former students whose lives she touched. Visitation will be on Tuesday July 11, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4, Fairfield from 6:00PM until the time of the funeral at 8:00PM with Deacon Jeff Merrell officiating; she requested that everyone come prepared to celebrate. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation at www.christopherreeve.org or the Teenage Cancer Trust at www.teenagecancertrust.org would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral