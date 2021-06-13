PARKER, William Clint
Age 77, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Walk-through visitation 11 am-1 pm Monday, June 14, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Followed by Masonic
service at 1 pm. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, June 15, at
Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral