PAUL, Lillian

PAUL (Boldt),



Lillian Marvel



Was born March 31, 1931, and passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020, with family present. She was preceded in death by her son David, husband



Donald, sons-in-law Jim Bley and Mark Bayliff, step-grandson, Gabriel, parents Lillian and Karl Boldt, sisters Betsey Ford, Susan Holmes, and



Barbara Koch. She is survived by six children, Donna Paul (Lupe), Diane Bley, Cathy Garber, Larry Paul (Kathy), Joe Paul (Julie) and Janet Johnson (Mike), grandchildren Karen (Jim), Anthony (Samantha), David, Alex, Lilly, Daniel (Marcy), Jeff, Matt, Amanda (Matt) and Ashley (Jacob), step-grandchildren Emma (Aaron), Sally (Todd), Jake (Angie) along with six great-grandchildren.



Lillian was a wife, mother, nurse and traveler. She was known for being calm, kind, humble and caring with an easy smile and quick wit. She was always caring for others as a nurse at Kettering Hospital and mother providing unconditional love to 7 children. She was a puzzle expert, avid reader, wordsmith, and knew all the best card games. In her retired years, she traveled the country with her beloved husband in their RV. She patiently supported Don's passion for traveling in their RV; an upgrade from the many years of hauling their 7 children around in a station wagon and pop-up camper. They retired as 'full-timers' and enjoyed seeing the natural beauty in this country as well as socializing and playing card games with others on the road, especially their friends in Holiday Ramblers. Family and friends were always happy to see them when they stopped in. Their RV was the best place to play for grandkids with all the secret compartments. She kept a tin of cookies hidden in the oven for storage that she would sneak to grandchildren. Many family and friends loved to visit them at the Thousand Trails campground when they came to Ohio. The grandchildren especially enjoyed time with her at the pool, on the paddle boat, at the fishing pond, on the putt-putt course, and playing at the lodge.



Lillian was known for her beautiful singing voice and love of music, especially the crooners of the 40s and 50s. She also enjoyed singing hymns at the weekly services at Ascension Church and Our Lady of the Sorrows. She never owned more than what she needed. She loved her family Bible which she passed on to her oldest grandchild Karen for future generations to read and cherish.



We will miss our mother and grandmother who faced the heavy challenge of Alzheimer's with grace and humor. Her memories were stolen from her, but she lives on in our memory. She is now reunited with Donald in Heaven. We are grateful to the staff of Brighton Gardens and DayCity Hospice for the care and kindness they provided to "Mimi" in her last days. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to DayCity Hospice in Lillian Paul's name at 8039 Washington Village Drive Suite 110, Dayton, OH, 45458 or the Alzheimer's Association at Alzheimer's Donation. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

