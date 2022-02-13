PAULEY, Michael Douglas



69, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away February 9, 2022, in his home. He was born February 3, 1953, in Springfield, the son of Harold and Charlotte (Brown) Pauley. Michael had worked as a Sheriff's Deputy in Clark County and retired from Moorman's Towing & Body Shop in Xenia. He was in the autobody business for 44 years and enjoyed anything to do with cars, Nascar, and racing. Survivors include his significant other, Linda Pauley; children, Shane Pauley, Matthew Pauley, Amanda (Luke) Pauley, and Michael Douglas "Dougie" Pauley Jr.; grandchildren, Sadie Griffin, Phoenix Pauley, and Isaiah Wolverton; brothers, Tom (Sandy) Pauley and Chuck (Linda) Pauley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Pauley; sister, Becky Brown; and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, February 19 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

