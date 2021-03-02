X

PAYNE, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PAYNE, Charles William

Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Charles was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 11, 1933, to the late Archie and Bertha (Creech) Payne. Charles served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Armco Steel. He was a member of the VFW,

AMVETS, American Legion, and the Trenton Moose Lodge #330. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and traveling with his wife. Most of all, Charles enjoyed spending time with his

children and grandchildren. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Patricia (Leyman) Payne; his children, William (Victoria) Payne, Pamela (Mike) Bosley, Archie (Sandy) Payne, Charlie (Michelle) Payne and Lavonne (Steve) Bond; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Ethel Bell; his brother, Darrell (Lenora) Payne; his brother-in-law, Michael Leyman; as well as many extended family members and close friends. Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene Michelle Martin; and son, Charles "Chuck" William Payne, II. Family and friends are

invited to celebrate Charles' life on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 4:00 PM until the time of his Prayer Service at 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at


www.browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.