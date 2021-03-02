PAYNE, Charles William



Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Charles was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 11, 1933, to the late Archie and Bertha (Creech) Payne. Charles served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Armco Steel. He was a member of the VFW,



AMVETS, American Legion, and the Trenton Moose Lodge #330. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and traveling with his wife. Most of all, Charles enjoyed spending time with his



children and grandchildren. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Patricia (Leyman) Payne; his children, William (Victoria) Payne, Pamela (Mike) Bosley, Archie (Sandy) Payne, Charlie (Michelle) Payne and Lavonne (Steve) Bond; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Ethel Bell; his brother, Darrell (Lenora) Payne; his brother-in-law, Michael Leyman; as well as many extended family members and close friends. Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene Michelle Martin; and son, Charles "Chuck" William Payne, II. Family and friends are



invited to celebrate Charles' life on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 4:00 PM until the time of his Prayer Service at 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com