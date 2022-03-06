PAYNE, James R. "Jim"



Age 82, of Dayton, passed away on March 3, 2022. Born in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa on March 4, 1939. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Ethel Payne, his sister



Betty (Roger) Enke, and his grandparents William and Mathilda Heintze and Jesse and Leona Payne. James is survived by his life-partner James L. Hayden, as well as his cherished sisters, Katherine Applebee, and Christine (Milton) Baldridge, and many amazing nieces and nephews. Extended family includes Phil, Michael, Bruce, Robert, and Dana Hayden and their children. Jim graduated from Iowa Wesleyan College and Miami University. A former teacher of Speech, Drama, and English at Sigourney, Iowa High School and Colonel White High School in Dayton. He served on the planning committee for the Dayton award-winning creative Arts program - The Living Arts Center, where he also served as Drama and Program Director. Jim directed, or acted, for the Dayton Theatre Guild, Dayton Community and Dayton Reperatory Theatres, as well as other community and college theatres. In 1980, Jim was named Managing Director of the Dayton Playhouse, where he served for 14 years. He was instrumental in designing the current Dayton Playhouse location at Wegerzyn Garden Center. During his tenure, he elevated the quality of community theatre in the Miami Valley including the formation of FutureFest, a national, annual playwriting contest for previously unproduced plays. In 2002, Jim was inducted into the first Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame. Jim directed over 75 plays and musicals in his theatre career. After retiring, Jim became a talent agent with Jo Goenner



Talent Agency. Jim Payne and Jim Hayden "The Jims" loved their Cabin-in-the-Woods and entertaining family and friends and their dog, Mitzi. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio 45322). Jim's Service will take place at 9:30 am on Friday, March 11, 2022, at



Kindred Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider a donation to the Dayton Playhouse (P.O. Box 3017 Dayton, OH 45401-3017). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

