PEARSON, Mark

PEARSON, Sr., Mark Edmond



Born 3/17/46, passed away 4/8/2022, at Hospice of Miami Co.



Mark worked 30 yrs at Duiron. He loved life and spending time with friends and family.



He was an avid Bengals, Reds and Buckeye fan.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister and two brothers. He is survived by his brother Dennis (Diane) Pearson, one daughter Staci (Chris) Wagner 4 sons Mark (Angie)



Pearson Jr., Michael Pearson, Matt (Lana) Pearson, Andrew (Magan) Pearson, his life long best friend Gene Siders, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He donated his body to Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.



He was a member of Brushcreek Church of God. Memorial services to be held Saturday, April 23, 2:00 pm at Brushcreek Church of God, 6370 Kessler Fredrick Rd., Tipp City, OH.

