PEOPLES, Clifton

PEOPLES, Jr., Clifton M. "Pete"



Age 81 of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Thursday,



August 5, 2021. He was born on July 11, 1940, to the late Clifton M. Sr. and Essie



Peoples. He was a 4 year Navy and 16 years Air Force Veteran. Clifton is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Peoples; (3) children, Christia, Jabari and Kendo (Leslie) Peoples; (6) grandchildren; (2) sisters, Marian and Cheryl Peoples; brother, Gerald (Tyee) Peoples; a host of family and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH, with Rev. Robert Jackson, officiating. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

