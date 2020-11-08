PERDUE, Anna M.



Age 90 of Dayton, passed away on November 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Kleon Perdue and her sister, Marilyn Jackson.



She is survived by her two daughters, Jill (Mark) Rosner and Gayle (Brian) Owens; grandchildren, Kelly Edwards, Steven (Michelle) Cowdrey and Chrystal (Charles) Neal; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Wyatt, Haley, Mackenzie, Alyssa, McKenna, Blake and Paxton; beloved nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.



In memory of Anna, contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3315 Martel Dr., Dayton, 45420.



To share a memory of Anna or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

