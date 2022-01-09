Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

PEREIRA-BERNHEIM, Armando

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PEREIRA-BERNHEIM, Armando J.

82, of Springfield, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 6. He was born on December 2, 1939, in Managua, Nicaragua, and was the son of the late Constantino

Pereira Peralta and Carlota Bernheim Aleman de Pereira.

Armando was a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in engineering. He lived and worked for many years in Miami, Florida, before moving to Springfield where he retired. He was well known for his kindness and sense of humor. Armando was preceded in death by his parents, brother Constantino, and wife

Carmen. He is survived by sisters, Olga Maria Pereira Herrera, Mercedes Pereira Herrera, Rosa Carlota Pereira and Jeanine Pereira; children Michael (Heather) Pereira, Jeanine (Ali) Nemati, Andy (Brenda) Pereira, Martha Pereira, and Christian (Darci) Jordan; grandchildren Kylie and Gracie Pereira,

Matthew (Yanareith) Nemati, Ryan and Christopher Nemati, Brittani (Francisco) Narvaez and Alexander Pereira, Noah, Nicholas and Elena Maria Jordan; great-grandchildren Jaxon and Aryana Nemati, and Brielle Narvaez. A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, January 14 at Jones-

Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home, 1002 East High Street in Springfield with Pastor Daniel Powell officiating. Masks are encouraged for those in attendance. The service will be livestreamed via Facebook on the funeral home page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clark State College Armando Pereira-Bernheim Memorial Fund online at

https://www.clarkstate.edu/community/about-us/foundation/

donate/, or via check to the Clark State Foundation 570 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield OH 45505. The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Northwood Assisted Living for caring for Armando. Arrangements by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HIME, Glenda
2
SLOUFFMAN, Connie
3
CALLOWAY, CALHOUN
4
ALLEN, Angelica
5
CONNOLLY, Roger
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top