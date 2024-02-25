Petersen, Harry Edward



Harry E. Petersen, "Pete", age 93, passed away on February 18, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. He was born in Ware, Massachusetts to the late Peter and Karen (Thompson) Petersen on January 2, 1931. Pete excelled in academics and graduated valedictorian from Bulkeley High school in 1948. Afterward, he furthered his education at Amherst college, earning a B.A. in Mathematics. The day after graduation, he was ordered to report to the Army for duty(per the draft). He instead chose to sign on with the Air Force. After serving 4 years with the Air Force at WPAFB, he stayed on at the base as a civil servant. His 35 year career spanned a time when computers were making their debut, and he made many valuable contributions to software development. The most notable being the co-creation of a computer language and processor called MIMIC. MIMIC had several applications, one being the simulation of aircraft flight. His efforts earned him the "Meritorious Service Award" for consistently going above and beyond. He later created the software for a simulation trainer which "boomers" used to learn inflight airplane refueling. Despite all his amazing accomplishments, he stayed humble and involved himself deeply into the community. He was a member of Kiwanis for over 30 years, holding various positions, from secretary to president. He was also a steadfast volunteer for the Learning Tree Farm for over 20 years. He spent the last 2 years of his life at Spring Hill Singing Woods Assisted Living, where he became a beloved resident, known for his quick wit, clever rhyming skills, and the ability to correctly multiply 3 digit numbers in his head! He will be missed by his daughter Nancy Petersen, his son Edward (Barbara) Petersen, his step-daughter Karen Orr, and his sister-in-law Norma Petersen. He joins his wife, Martha (Pytel) Petersen, his parents, his son Robert Petersen, and his brother Raymond Petersen. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the care from Spring Hills Singing Woods and Day City Hospice. They provided much help and comfort during a difficult time. There are currently no services set at this time. Burial will be at a later date at the Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Learning Tree Farm at 3376 S Union Rd, Dayton, OH 45417 or through their website at learningtreefarm.org/donate. Memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



