PETERSON, Andrew

PETERSON, Sr., Reverend Andrew C. "Cleo"



Departed this life Monday, May 17th, 2021. He was born in Selma, Alabama, on February 27, 1936, to the union of the late Bester and Ethel Peterson. He moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1956, where he united with Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Edgar Glanton. Rev. Peterson worked faithfully on the Usher Board, Sunday School Superintendent and Deacon Boards within the church until he was called to the ministry. He then United with Rev. C.S. Pettis, Pastor of the Greater Harvest Missionary Baptist Church. The Christian Mission began in a house at 5217 Midway, in Crown Point, the first



Sunday in August 1965 led by Rev. A.C. Peterson. In January 1966, the Christian Mission was organized into the Christian Missionary Baptist Church, with the help of Rev. Sam Jenkins, his first Associate Minister. He faithfully served 48 years until his retirement. Rev. Peterson is preceded in death by his stepson Rev. George D. Murphy, his brothers Robert Peterson, Johnny B. Peterson, Willie C. Peterson, Jimmie Peterson, Sr., Columbus Peterson, Exel Peterson, Louis Peterson and Ezell Peterson, Eddie L. Peterson, sisters Francis Collins, Mamie Lee Peterson, and Velma Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted wife of 12 years Karen Peterson, daughters Wanda Peterson, Cynthia Fletcher, Annette Peterson, Felica Peterson-Sampson (Sean), Wanetta Peterson Frazier, (Mike), stepdaughter Dawana Anderson, sons, Andrew C. Peterson, Jr., stepson Terry Murphy, (Claris), Rev. Michael Peterson, (Kelli), stepson Dwight Anderson, his sisters Myrtle Lee Reid (John) and Willa Mae Love and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Walk through visitation 10-11 A.M., Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Christian Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Liscum Avenue. Private Family service. Interment West Memory Gardens.



