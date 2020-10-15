PETERSON, Linda S. Age 71, passed away Friday, October 9. She graduated from Northmont High School in 1967, having been a member of the band and playing Meg Brockie in Brigadoon. She attended Ball State University. After having her children, she worked for several companies including being a top instructor for The Diet Workshop and a retail manager for Sportswear Mart, Added Dimensions, and Cracker Barrel. She was a Northmont Band Parent, serving as a case mom and chaperone as well as chairing the Ways and Means committee for several years. After becoming visually impaired 20 years ago, she became a "professional volunteer" and Service Award Recipient at Shiloh Church, UCC where she embraced "Living the Word by Serving the World," serving in all the ways she could including yearly mission trips with the Appalachian Service Project and hurricane relief trips to Mississippi and New Jersey. She will be remembered for her natural leadership on committees, her cooking and hospitality skills including her macaroni and cheese and chicken noodle soup and her organizational skills in the music library and the church office. She shared her love for music and singing for the Lord in the Sanctuary Choir and as a founding member of the Discovery Time Worship Team. You could always depend on her to have a smile on her face that came from her heart. She is preceded in death by her husband James Peterson, her parents Donovon and Joan Swank, her sister Lori Swank Gilbert, and her son-in-law Todd Staley. She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Staley and Dr. Lisa Peterson Salata (Brian); siblings Vickie (Bill) Miller, Larry (Debbie) Swank, The Honorable Brett A. Gilbert, Barbara Peterson, and Richard Peterson; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family including "out-laws", friends, and loyal canine companions Roscoe, Bailey, and Sadie. A Celebration of Life led by Pastor Jay McMillen will be held 4 PM, Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Shiloh Church, UCC, 5300 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St., Dayton. The family will receive friends at 2 PM until the time of the service. There will be safety protocols including mandatory masking and social distancing required as it would be Linda's wish to keep all safe and healthy. The service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/shilohchurchucc. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shiloh Church, UCC. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

