Pettus, Dalton

Pettus Jr., Dalton Louis "Skip"



Dalton Louis "Skip" Pettus Jr., age 62, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023. He was born June 8, 1960 in Middletown, the son of Dalton Louis Pettus Sr. and Rosa (Hudson) Pettus.



Skip is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marsha Pettus; three daughters, Stacy (Perry) Wenham, Shelby Pettus and Sandy (Matt) Wagers; mother, Rosa Pettus; eight grandchildren; sister, Debbie (Mike) Murphy; brother, Joe (Vicki) Pettus and many nieces nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be 10-11:30 am on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 North Union Road, Franklin, OH 45005. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 am with Pastor Max Fernandez officiating. Burial will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

