PHELPS, Robert

PHELPS, Jr., Robert "Junie"



87 of Springfield, Ohio, transitioned to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20th, 2020, at Southbrook Care Center with his oldest son & daughter by his side. Robert was born September 18, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio. The 7th of 7 children to Robert & Siller



(Peaks) Phelps, Sr. He faithfully served as a Deacon at Great First Baptist. He sang in Male Choirs at Greater First Baptist and retired from International Harvester/Navistar. Robert was a Mason or Bricklayer worker, as 2nd & 3rd job to help



support others. He finished 8th grade then started supporting his family Robert was known to help others, especially those that needed help with their cars and their homes. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed playing Spades & Bid Whist (Wiz) with his family & friends. (Mr. Claude Castleberry, Sr.) He loved skating in Urbana, Ohio, and enjoyed being with family on Holidays & gatherings. He is the last of Robert Phelps, Sr. Family/Generation. On October 10, 1953, he married Marselene Gray. They spent 67 years together and raised five children. Robert is survived by his loving family, Marselene Phelps and their five children, Robert Phelps III of Springfield, Ohio, Anita Manning Phelps of Plantation, Florida, Bryan Edward Phelps of Springfield, Ohio, Vincent



Eugene Phelps of Sanford, North Carolina and Letitia Jeanell Phelps Calhoun (Tacy); eleven grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Robert & Siller (Peaks) Phelps Sr., Mamie Sims, Willie Lee Phelps, Helen Lewis, Mabel Threats, Delores Walker and Gladys Woody. One song he would sing was, I'll Fly Away. He loved quartet music, especially Blind Boys of Mississippi, Mighty Clouds, Dixie Humming Birds Soul Stirrers & Others. Thanks to Karen Chilton & those who helped take care of Robert and Marseline at 700 E. McCreight. Thank You to all at Southbrook Care Center, 2299 South Yellow Springs Street. The family thanks you all for your prayers. Homegoing service Noon Saturday, January 2, 2020, at Restored Life Ministries,1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45506. Visitation from 11-Noon. Live streaming



begins at Noon on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page. Masks and social distancing are required at the church for the



visitation and service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Robert's family by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



