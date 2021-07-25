PHILPOT, Jerri L.



Jerri L. Philpot of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the age of 79. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Clemma Adams; brothers Don Adams (Phyllis) and Nip Adams (Kate); and sister Jean Weir. She is survived by her two daughters Sheila Philpot and Dawn Adams; brothers Tommy Adams (Anita), Tim Adams (Millie), and Rick Adams (Shelley); sisters Brenda Camerino (Pete) and Carol Ann (Pie) White; grandchildren Heather and Michael Adams; and great-grandchildren Tégan and Phoenix Street. Jerri's family represented one of the greatest pleasures in life for her. She was passionate about taking care of the ones she loved very much. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5-8PM, for a public visitation at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Services are to be held on Friday, July 30TH at 11:30AM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Miami Cemetery in Corwin, OH. The family welcomes memorial contributions to be made out to Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

