PIATT, ULA

PIATT (McCarty), Ula Faye



Passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born in Oil Springs, Kentucky, on May 11, 1931, the daughter of Grats and Gladys (Lemaster) McCarty. She graduated from Oil Springs High School. She attended college at Pikeville Jr College and Clark State in Springfield, Ohio. She worked for Olan Mills for 39 years. Survivors include: her daughter, Donna and husband, Dennis Mullet and son, Greg Piatt; granddaughter, Alisa Piatt and grandsons, Ryan Luther and Chris Luther as well as great-grandsons, Ruxten and Rohen. She was preceded in death by four brothers, James McCarty, Hetzel McCarty, Harold McCarty, and Branche McCarty; sisters, Junie Mae Salyers, Louie Lee Burks and Billie Marie McCarty. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to Toys for Tots or your local food bank. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



