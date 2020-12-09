PIERSON, LaVonne



LaVonne Pierson, age 82, of Middletown, OH; died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Hospice of Butler Warren Counties. Lavonne was born in Hollandsburg, OH, on October 16, 1938, to the late Alonzo and Laura Edith (Brewer) Miller. LaVonne was a cashier with Marsh's Supermarket in Franklin for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Pierson; her sister, Cynthia Miller; her brother, Nevin Miller. LaVonne is survived by her son, Troy (Susan) Haddox; her daughter, Darlene Estep; her grandchildren, Zack Haddox, Chad Haddox, John Hughes Jr., Adam Hughes and Brandy Childers; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Evelyn Bonfiglio; her brothers, Galen (Karen) Miller and Marvin (Orvalene) Miller. Funeral Services are 12pm Friday December 11, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Oxford Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am to 12pm at the funeral home.



