PING, Zelma Aileen



Zelma Aileen Ping, age 82 of Hamilton, formerly of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. She was born on March 29, 1938, in Corbin, Kentucky, the daughter of Jake and Anna (Ashaby) Byrge. She graduated from Woodbine High School in Kentucky in 1955. Aileen was a longtime member of Four Square Pentecostal Church on B Street in Hamilton. On June 2, 1965, she married Igene Barker and he preceded her in death. On July 26, 1980, she married Vernon Ping and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Liz (the late Albert) Moreno; and three grandchildren, Lisa Ping, Annabelle Todd, and Jonathan Baker; one brother, David (Feenie) Byrge; four sisters, Thelma Carter,



Lucille Swartz, Stella Anderson, and Mildred Duncan. She is survived by her children, Patty (the late Marvin) Jackson,



Barbara (the late Steve) Baker, Nellie (Tony) Heller, Sherry (John) Ping, Holly Barker, Dionne Barker (Rodney Ferguson), Cathy (the late Richard) Finch, Lora Wilson (Mendy Hartmann), and Denise (Ken) Rossi; 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 11:30 am until the time of the service at 1:30 pm. A private burial will be held on Monday in Rest Haven Cemetery in Blue Ash. Online condolences may be made at



