PIRNIA, Jean Jacqueline



77, passed away Jan. 1, 2022, in Centerville, OH. She was born May 26, 1944, to Ruth (Grant) and Martin Kraus in



Akron, OH, and graduated Copley High School in 1962. She attended Purdue University and was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. In 1966, she was the first in her family to graduate from college. Jean married Robert C. Dice Jr., had her first son Robert "Bobby" Dice III, and moved to Dayton, Ohio. She later married Abdolvahab Steven Pirnia and had two children, Garin and Reza. Jean was a homemaker for years, then got her real



estate license and joined Irongate Realtors. She handled single family homes, but also specialized in horse farms. During



her long and successful career, she received multiple awards



including top-ten-salesperson-of-the-year group with Irongate. Jean adored her family and animals and expressed love through sharing food. She was an excellent cook, loved to sew, and enjoyed gardening. Despite chronic health issues later in life, she strongly advocated for mast cell research, and was very active online. She's preceded in death by ex-husbands A. Steven Pirnia and Robert Dice, Jr, her parents Ruth and Martin Kraus; and her brother, Gary Kraus Sr. She's survived by her three children, Garin Pirnia, Reza Pirnia, and Robert Dice III (Dawn); grandson Blake (Rileigh); nephews Gary Kraus (Suzi), Greg Kraus (Sophia); her grand-kitties and grand-dog, cousins, and many dear friends. Donations in her memory can be sent to The Mast Cell Disease Society:



https://tmsforacure.org/give-2/

