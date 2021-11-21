dayton-daily-news logo
POHL, Richard

POHL, Richard

(8/18/1944 – 11/9/2021)

Preceded in death by his son John, he is survived by his rock and most wonderful, caring, and loving wife Carol of 55 years, by the greatest family

ever including: a daughter,

Sharon Walsh (Ben), their five daughters Lucy, Sally, Margot, Anna, and Rosie; daughter,

Sarah Pohl (Ethan Smith) and their daughters Harley and

Wylie; as well as his brother Art Pohl and his wife Melinda. His life was blessed by a loving family and a million friends and experiences for which he was forever grateful. A Celebration of Rich's Life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4th 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road,

Kettering, Ohio 45429. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Pastor Brian Law celebrating. There will be a gathering directly after the service for friends and family at the Pohl

residence. Contributions may be made in Rich's name to

The Camping and Education Foundation, 3515 Michigan Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45208 or to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the Pohl Family.

