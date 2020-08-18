X

POLLARD, La'Rese

POLLARD (Mauldin), La'Rese Virginia Age 71, of Dayton, OH, was born August 18, 1948, in Meridian, MS. On Thursday, August 13, 2020, La'Rese Pollard transitioned from this life to be in the presence of the Lord. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 am on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:30 am. To view a full obituary, to share a memory, or leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

