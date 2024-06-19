Poplin, Corrine



Corrine Poplin, age 99 of Trenton, peacefully passed away on June 13, 2024 at Otterbein of Middletown. She was born in Mariba, Kentucky on February 20, 1925 to Clarence and Bessie (Egleston) Adams. Corrine was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bessie, a sister Geraldine, brothers Clarence Jr. and Donald, and loving husband Harold. She is survived by her children: Carol (Jack) Hawkins, Rick (Kathy) Poplin; Grandchildren: Tracy (Amy) Hawkins, Jack (Cheryl) Hawkins, Jason Hawkins, Brian (Toni) Poplin, Jenny (Matt) Maines, Jessica (Bret) Crutchfield, Great Grandchildren: James, Jesse, Lauren, Spencer, Reese, Austin, and Corey, Great-Great Grandchildren: Zain and Zara, a sister, Barbara Koontz, her Goddaughter Cindy Murphy and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize and thank the staff who worked at House 109 Otterbein Middletown, Ohio. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio starting at 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.



