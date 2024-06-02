Powell, John Henry



Age 94 of Alpharetta, Georgia died July 5, 2020 of natural causes. He was born August 5, 1925 in Gratis, Ohio, the son of Ernest and Glenna Powell. He was survived by his wife Penny, who he married July 5th, 1947 who subsequently passed in 2024. He was survived by one daughter, Andrea (Parnell) Ladd of The Villages, Florida who subsequently passed in 2024 and was survived by one son, Jim (Denise) of Alpharetta, Georgia who subsequently passed in 2023. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by one son, John Michael Powell and a daughter, Lynn Lorraine Cattell.



John graduated from Miamisburg High School, was a multi-sport scholar athlete. John was a freshman at Duke University and a member of the football team, winning the 1945 Sugar Bowl. John finished his education at General Motors Institute with a Bachelors of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. John was a 15 year member of the Beavercreek Ohio Board of Education and in 1972 was elected to the Ohio School Board. John was also an active member of Beaver United Church of Christ and Associate Member of the St. Paul's United Method Church in Celina, Ohio. John retired as Manufacturing Manager-Frigidaire in Dayton, Ohio, concluding his career as Engineering Manager, Huffy Bicycle-Celina, Ohio.



After retirement John served as a Volunteer in the International Executive Service Corps assisting third world Countries with manufacturing operations. In 2018, John and Penny moved to Alpharetta, Georgia.



A joint funeral service for John and Penny will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, with a visitation at 10AM followed by the funeral service at 11AM. An inurnment will occur following the funeral at Beavercreek Township Cemetery adjacent to the church.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beaver United Church of Christ, Beavercreek, Ohio 45434 and St. Paul's Methodist Church, Celina, Ohio 45822.



