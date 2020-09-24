PRESSLER, Judith P. "Judy" Judith P. "Judy" Pressler, 77, of Middletown, died on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her home. She was born in Middletown on December 7, 1942, to parents, Arvel and Nancy (Wells) Hampton. Judy devoted her time to making a loving home for her family. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church. Mrs. Pressler is survived by her husband, Frank Pressler; son, Kevin (Sara) Pressler; daughter, Amy (Steve) McKiddy; sisters, Faye Smith & Vivian James; brother-in-law, Byron (Trudy) Ashbrook; and grandchildren, Sophie & Riley Pressler, Andrew & Benjamin McKiddy. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Phyllis Norman, Pauline Kilber & Jean Larson. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. With COVID guidelines in place, we will be requiring masks to be worn and social distancing observed. If not comfortable attending mass, you are welcome to sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. Entombment will follow at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

