Preston, Margaret

MARGARET ANN PRESTON, age 85, passed away on September 5, 2023 at Good Shepherd Village. She was born in West Van Lear, Kentucky on October 5, 1937, the daughter of Charlie and Angie Belle (Salyers) Green. Margaret worked at the I.O.O.F. Home in Springfield for over 35 years before her retirement. Survivors include her children, Roy (Keana) Preston, Ernest M. (Roberta) Preston and Evelyn (Jeffery) Detrick; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; three brothers, two sisters, along with many nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ernest J. Preston in 2016, and eight siblings. At Margaret's request, no formal services will be observed at this time. Margaret and Ernest will be laid to rest together in Johnson County, Kentucky at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





