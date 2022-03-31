PREWITT, William

PREWITT, Sr., William E. "Bill"



Age 90 of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Bill was born in Red Bush, Kentucky, on April 3, 1931, to Ben Prewitt and



Minnie (Wright) Prewitt. He spent his youth in SE KY,



coming to OH in the late 1940's, where he met the love of his life Zella Snider Scudder. He owned and operated Prewitt Truck and Tire Service in Middletown. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 44 years; three sons, Harry, Paul Eugene, and Lucellus Scudder; one daughter, Mary Lou Jones; four brothers; two sisters; and one grandson,



Lucellus Jr.



Bill is survived by four daughters, Dixie (Leroy) Owens, Pauline (Terry) White, Diane (Doug) Schneider, and Virginia (Mike) Watson; one son, William (Wanda) Prewitt Jr; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren; and a special pet Cleo, an African Gray Parrot.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Leroy Owens officiating. Burial will follow at West Chester Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Dayton. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

