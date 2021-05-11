PRICE, Dora Faye



Dora Faye Price, age 68, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. She was born March 14, 1953, in Harlan,



Kentucky, the daughter of the late Earl and Dovie Hines. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her twin sister, Lora Kay Hines, and brother, Ronnie J. Hines. Faye is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Larry; son, Ryan Price; daughter, Christina M. Stamper; sister, Loretta G. Rooney; nephew, Greg M. Rooney, and his children, Alicia, Melissa and Aarika; sister-in-law, Diane (Ron) Phillips and their son, Ronnie; as well as numerous other relatives and close friends. Faye worked at Southwest E.N.T. for 10 years and



retired in November 2016. She was a member of Life Pointe Church for 6 years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dayton for their compassion and care. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please



consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Faye's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home,



Kettering, OH.

