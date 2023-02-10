PRICE, Ryan Dale



Age 48, of Brookville, died suddenly on January 29, 2023, of heart attack. Ryan loved his boys, family, hunting, fishing, football, volleyball, four wheeling, cornhole league and being a pee wee football coach. He worked for Center Point Energy for the past 15 years. Ryan was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3288 and played football for West Virginia University from 1993 to 1998. Ryan is preceded in death by his father, Dan Price. Surviving Ryan is his children, Cory Weaver and Briggs Price; mother, Donna Price; brother, Brent Price (Kelly); nephews, Von, Brock and Dane Price; girlfriend, Susan Sease; aunts, Pam Gerkovich (Gary), Cindy Thome (Ken); uncle, Jerry James; cousins and many numerous friends. Many thanks go out to the BK Foundation, the Brookville V.F.W. and the Brookville AM VETS. Visitation for Ryan will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2003 with interment to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, OH.

