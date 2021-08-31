PRIDEMORE, Martha

PRIDEMORE (Murphy), Martha Evidean



Martha Evidean (Murphy) Pridemore, age 80 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away



Sunday, August 29, 2021. She was born November 13, 1940, in Ezel, Kentucky, to Thomas B. and Hazel I. (Coburn) Murphy. Martha is survived by her



children; Robyn, Richard, Rayetta, special son-in-law; Greg, specia sisters-in-law;



Wanda and Barb, grandchildren; Tommy, Amber, Shae, Ashley, and Gregory, several great-grandchildren, sisters; Jan, Glenda, and Sharon. She is preceded in death by her husband, James, parents, brothers; Charles, Ralph, Carl, Jack, Bill, Rodney



Murphy, and great-grandson Heart Warrior Jacob. Visitation will be Thursday, September 2 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave., Middletown, Ohio. Celebration of Life Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at bakerstevensparramore.com.



